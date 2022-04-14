Sallar (ALL) Tokenomics
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research.
Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms.
Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10.
With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
Sallar (ALL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sallar (ALL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sallar (ALL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sallar (ALL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
