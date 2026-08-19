Salesforce xStock Price Today

The live Salesforce xStock (CRMX) price today is $ 199.36, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRMX to USD conversion rate is $ 199.36 per CRMX.

Salesforce xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 397,661, with a circulating supply of 1.99K CRMX. During the last 24 hours, CRMX traded between $ 186.99 (low) and $ 199.37 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 775.62, while the all-time low was $ 55.42.

In short-term performance, CRMX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +1.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 261.48.

Salesforce xStock (CRMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 397.66K$ 397.66K $ 397.66K Volume (24H) $ 261.48$ 261.48 $ 261.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.66M$ 91.66M $ 91.66M Circulation Supply 1.99K 1.99K 1.99K Total Supply 459,767.9246334121 459,767.9246334121 459,767.9246334121

The current Market Cap of Salesforce xStock is $ 397.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 261.48. The circulating supply of CRMX is 1.99K, with a total supply of 459767.9246334121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.66M.