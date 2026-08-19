Salary Cat Price Today

The live Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 29.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current SALARYCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SALARYCAT.

Salary Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,351, with a circulating supply of 965.52M SALARYCAT. During the last 24 hours, SALARYCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SALARYCAT moved +7.91% in the last hour and +7.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Salary Cat (SALARYCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.35K$ 55.35K $ 55.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.35K$ 55.35K $ 55.35K Circulation Supply 965.52M 965.52M 965.52M Total Supply 965,519,617.915381 965,519,617.915381 965,519,617.915381

The current Market Cap of Salary Cat is $ 55.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SALARYCAT is 965.52M, with a total supply of 965519617.915381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.35K.