Salamanca Price Today

The live Salamanca (DON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DON.

Salamanca currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 116,042, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DON. During the last 24 hours, DON traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00851919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DON moved -- in the last hour and +3.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.33.

Salamanca (DON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.04K$ 116.04K $ 116.04K Volume (24H) $ 60.33$ 60.33 $ 60.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.04K$ 116.04K $ 116.04K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Salamanca is $ 116.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.33. The circulating supply of DON is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.04K.