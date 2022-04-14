SAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics
SAFU (SAFU) Information
Introducing SAFU ($SAFU), the latest meme token that has everyone buzzing! Inspired by Binance's iconic mascot tweet and backed by the registered trademark for "SAFU," this token is more than just a meme—it's a movement. Launched on Four.meme by BNB Chain, SAFU brings a fresh twist to the meme coin scene with a focus on security and innovation. By tying its name to Binance's legendary "Funds are SAFU" ethos, this token is as trustworthy as it is fun. With a solid foundation on BNB Chain, SAFU aims to redefine what it means to be "safu" in the crypto space. Jump into the SAFU revolution and join a community that’s as safe as it is meme-worthy!
SAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SAFU (SAFU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SAFU (SAFU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAFU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAFU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SAFU's tokenomics, explore SAFU token's live price!
SAFU Price Prediction
Want to know where SAFU might be heading? Our SAFU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.