Safevano Wallet Price Today

The live Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) price today is $ 0.0078162, with a 16.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFEVANO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0078162 per SAFEVANO.

Safevano Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,012, with a circulating supply of 11.00M SAFEVANO. During the last 24 hours, SAFEVANO traded between $ 0.0075063 (low) and $ 0.00927977 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.066279, while the all-time low was $ 0.00581862.

In short-term performance, SAFEVANO moved +0.10% in the last hour and -21.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.86K.

Safevano Wallet (SAFEVANO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.01K$ 86.01K $ 86.01K Volume (24H) $ 1.86K$ 1.86K $ 1.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.01K$ 86.01K $ 86.01K Circulation Supply 11.00M 11.00M 11.00M Total Supply 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0 11,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Safevano Wallet is $ 86.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.86K. The circulating supply of SAFEVANO is 11.00M, with a total supply of 11000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.01K.