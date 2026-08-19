SafeMoon Price Today

The live SafeMoon (SFM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SFM.

SafeMoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 381,027, with a circulating supply of 614.01B SFM. During the last 24 hours, SFM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00338272, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SFM moved -0.03% in the last hour and +55.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SafeMoon (SFM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 381.03K$ 381.03K $ 381.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 381.03K$ 381.03K $ 381.03K Circulation Supply 614.01B 614.01B 614.01B Total Supply 614,007,140,465.79 614,007,140,465.79 614,007,140,465.79

The current Market Cap of SafeMoon is $ 381.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SFM is 614.01B, with a total supply of 614007140465.79. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 381.03K.