SafeMoo Price (SAFEMOO)
The live price of SafeMoo (SAFEMOO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAFEMOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SafeMoo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.73 USD
- SafeMoo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SafeMoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SafeMoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SafeMoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SafeMoo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SafeMoo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SafeMoo is the safest cow in crypto! A decentralized token with many utilities on BSC. The SafeMoo cow has spent a long time observing the uncertain world of crypto from a galaxy far away from its home planet. Now, having had enough, it embarks on a journey to Earth. It is a hybrid of a cow, a highly developed robot, a cybernetic organism, and a technically modified biological life form. The cow has established its own token, ensuring 100% safety for all investors. The tokenomics have been refined to allow everyone to invest with confidence, garnering attention with the goal of reaching top positions among cryptocurrencies. Burned: 40% of Total Supply . Tax: 0%
