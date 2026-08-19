Saber Price Today

The live Saber (SBR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SBR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SBR.

Saber currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 913,533, with a circulating supply of 2.66B SBR. During the last 24 hours, SBR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.960362, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SBR moved -0.26% in the last hour and +9.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 919.62.

Saber (SBR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 913.53K$ 913.53K $ 913.53K Volume (24H) $ 919.62$ 919.62 $ 919.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 2.66B 2.66B 2.66B Total Supply 3,041,711,103.88 3,041,711,103.88 3,041,711,103.88

The current Market Cap of Saber is $ 913.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 919.62. The circulating supply of SBR is 2.66B, with a total supply of 3041711103.88. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.