Sabai Protocol Price Today

The live Sabai Protocol (SABAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SABAI.

Sabai Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284 503, with a circulating supply of 557,86M SABAI. During the last 24 hours, SABAI traded between $ 0,0 (low) and $ 0,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,072849, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SABAI moved -- in the last hour and -0,64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12,35.

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284,50K$ 284,50K $ 284,50K Volume (24H) $ 12,35$ 12,35 $ 12,35 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1,35M$ 1,35M $ 1,35M Circulation Supply 557,86M 557,86M 557,86M Total Supply 2 650 000 000,0 2 650 000 000,0 2 650 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Sabai Protocol is $ 284,50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12,35. The circulating supply of SABAI is 557,86M, with a total supply of 2650000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,35M.