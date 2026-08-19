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The live Sabai Protocol price today is 0 USD.SABAI market cap is 284 503 USD. Track real-time SABAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sabai Protocol price today is 0 USD.SABAI market cap is 284 503 USD. Track real-time SABAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sabai Protocol Logo

Sabai Protocol Price (SABAI)

Unlisted

1 SABAI to USD Live Price:

$0,00050999
$0,00050999$0,00050999
0,00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:27:19 (UTC+8)

Sabai Protocol Price Today

The live Sabai Protocol (SABAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SABAI.

Sabai Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284 503, with a circulating supply of 557,86M SABAI. During the last 24 hours, SABAI traded between $ 0,0 (low) and $ 0,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,072849, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SABAI moved -- in the last hour and -0,64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12,35.

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Market Information

$ 284,50K
$ 284,50K$ 284,50K

$ 12,35
$ 12,35$ 12,35

$ 1,35M
$ 1,35M$ 1,35M

557,86M
557,86M 557,86M

2 650 000 000,0
2 650 000 000,0 2 650 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Sabai Protocol is $ 284,50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12,35. The circulating supply of SABAI is 557,86M, with a total supply of 2650000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,35M.

Sabai Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0
24H Low
$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0
24H High

$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0

$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0

$ 0,072849
$ 0,072849$ 0,072849

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-0,64%

-0,64%

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sabai Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sabai Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sabai Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sabai Protocol to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-19,51%
60 Days$ 0-58,41%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Sabai Protocol

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SABAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sabai Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sabai Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SABAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sabai Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Sabai Protocol (SABAI)

What is Sabai Ecoverse? Sabai Ecoverse is an ecosystem on Polygon that bridges blockchain and real world with finance solutions and collaboration tools, enabling easy, transparent, and scalable access to real estate with gamified educational content and simple investment options in stable assets.

What makes Sabai Ecoverse unique? Sabai's uniqueness lies in providing financial tools for real estate, including the Crypto-Real Estate Index, a trading instrument based on real estate markets. All tools are accessible through a Sabai ID account with an integrated ERC-20 and ERC-721 compatible wallet. Features also include renting and lending of entities through secure contracts. Sabai will form a DAO from different audience segments and decisions will be made through voting.

History of Sabai Ecoverse Sabai Ecoverse was founded in 2021 by Vadim Bukhkalov, drawing from his 20-year track record as a successful real estate entrepreneur, including his roles as founder and CEO of Layan Green Park, VillaCarte, and La Vista Villas. Inspired by P2E technology, real estate, and customer relations, he began developing a user-friendly platform featuring gamified educational content and simplified investment options in stable assets via blockchain.

What’s next for the Sabai Ecoverse? Sabai Light (an idle clicker game) Sabai World (a learn-and-earn game in the Sim Tycoon genre) Sabai Academy (an adaptable learn-and-earn platform) Sabai Marketplace (a platform for trading NFTs, real estate shares, and fractional real estate)

What can the SABAI token be used for? Rewards in P2E games Buying and selling in-game NFT assets Speculations and DEFI 2.0 tools Generating real estate income Purchasing real estate (including fractional) Paying commissions for sale of real estate Buying/selling goods and services of partner companies

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemGaming (GameFi)Governance

About Sabai Protocol

What is Sabai Protocol's current price?

Sabai Protocol trades at £, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SABAI?

With a market cap of £209690.87246481405000, SABAI is ranked #3747 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Sabai Protocol generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SABAI?

There are 557859101.9658899 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Sabai Protocol fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Sabai Protocol compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.05369282702885115000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SABAI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Tokenized Real Estate,Tokenized Assets,Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Governance category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SABAI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sabai Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:27:19 (UTC+8)

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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