RYFT Price Today

The live RYFT (RYFT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current RYFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RYFT.

RYFT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 57,873, with a circulating supply of 113.97M RYFT. During the last 24 hours, RYFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00177933, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RYFT moved -0.02% in the last hour and -7.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 347.89.

RYFT (RYFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.87K$ 57.87K $ 57.87K Volume (24H) $ 347.89$ 347.89 $ 347.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 695.88K$ 695.88K $ 695.88K Circulation Supply 113.97M 113.97M 113.97M Total Supply 1,370,359,913.0 1,370,359,913.0 1,370,359,913.0

The current Market Cap of RYFT is $ 57.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 347.89. The circulating supply of RYFT is 113.97M, with a total supply of 1370359913.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 695.88K.