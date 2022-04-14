RXR Coin (RXRC) Information

“One-Dollar Purchase” is a crowdfunding and lottery project which has a wide audience around the world. It allows users to participate with minimal investment for the chance to win high-value items, such as: “$10 win 1BTC”. RXR.Lab is a blockchain-based project that aims to revolutionize the traditional crowdfunding and gambling industries by integrating “Real World Assets (RWA)” with blockchain technology. RXR.lab innovatively introduces "listed company mechanism and blockchain technology" into the crowdfunding and gambling industry to create a “crypto lottery system”: even if you don't win, you may be able to recover part or all of your cost，adding a layer of fairness to the gaming experience. And also, RXR.lab is on creating an “equity-based system”, where users can earn platform shares through the purchase of RXRC tokens. This model allows token holders to share in the platform's profits, much like traditional shareholders in a public company.