“One-Dollar Purchase” is a crowdfunding and lottery project which has a wide audience around the world. It allows users to participate with minimal investment for the chance to win high-value items, such as: “$10 win 1BTC”. RXR.Lab is a blockchain-based project that aims to revolutionize the traditional crowdfunding and gambling industries by integrating “Real World Assets (RWA)” with blockchain technology. RXR.lab innovatively introduces "listed company mechanism and blockchain technology" into the crowdfunding and gambling industry to create a “crypto lottery system”: even if you don't win, you may be able to recover part or all of your cost，adding a layer of fairness to the gaming experience. And also, RXR.lab is on creating an “equity-based system”, where users can earn platform shares through the purchase of RXRC tokens. This model allows token holders to share in the platform's profits, much like traditional shareholders in a public company.
Understanding the tokenomics of RXR Coin (RXRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RXRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RXRC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.