RXR Coin Price (RXR)
The live price of RXR Coin (RXR) today is 0.213088 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.52M USD. RXR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RXR Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RXR Coin price change within the day is -2.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RXR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RXR price information.
During today, the price change of RXR Coin to USD was $ -0.0059379370946468.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RXR Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RXR Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RXR Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0059379370946468
|-2.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RXR Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.03%
-2.71%
-0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
“One-Dollar Purchase” is a crowdfunding and lottery project which has a wide audience around the world. It allows users to participate with minimal investment for the chance to win high-value items, such as: “$10 win 1BTC”. RXR.Lab is a blockchain-based project that aims to revolutionize the traditional crowdfunding and gambling industries by integrating “Real World Assets (RWA)” with blockchain technology. RXR.lab innovatively introduces "listed company mechanism and blockchain technology" into the crowdfunding and gambling industry to create a “crypto lottery system”: even if you don't win, you may be able to recover part or all of your cost，adding a layer of fairness to the gaming experience. And also, RXR.lab is on creating an “equity-based system”, where users can earn platform shares through the purchase of RXR tokens. This model allows token holders to share in the platform's profits, much like traditional shareholders in a public company.
Understanding the tokenomics of RXR Coin (RXR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RXR token's extensive tokenomics now!
