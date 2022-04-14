RWAX (RWAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RWAX (RWAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RWAX (RWAX) Information RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets. A unified onchain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes like SPY with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX turns every position into a potential cashflow. Real assets. Real income. Built for a new era of finance. Official Website: https://therwax.com/ Whitepaper: https://suave-hygienic-419.notion.site/The-Real-World-Asset-Exchange-1e11f84b144e80ba9041cfc3edf6d898?source=copy_link

RWAX (RWAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RWAX (RWAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.36M $ 16.36M $ 16.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.24M $ 3.24M $ 3.24M All-Time High: $ 0.565142 $ 0.565142 $ 0.565142 All-Time Low: $ 0.02505924 $ 0.02505924 $ 0.02505924 Current Price: $ 0.064821 $ 0.064821 $ 0.064821 Learn more about RWAX (RWAX) price

RWAX (RWAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RWAX (RWAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RWAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RWAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RWAX's tokenomics, explore RWAX token's live price!

