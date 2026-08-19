Russian Oil Asset Reserve Price Today

The live Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROAR.

Russian Oil Asset Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,916.28, with a circulating supply of 999.94M ROAR. During the last 24 hours, ROAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00260133, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROAR moved -- in the last hour and -1.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.92K$ 12.92K $ 12.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.92K$ 12.92K $ 12.92K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,942,018.595274 999,942,018.595274 999,942,018.595274

The current Market Cap of Russian Oil Asset Reserve is $ 12.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROAR is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999942018.595274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.92K.