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The live Russian Oil Asset Reserve price today is 0 USD.ROAR market cap is 12,916.28 USD. Track real-time ROAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Russian Oil Asset Reserve price today is 0 USD.ROAR market cap is 12,916.28 USD. Track real-time ROAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Russian Oil Asset Reserve Logo

Russian Oil Asset Reserve Price (ROAR)

Unlisted

1 ROAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00001292
$0.00001292$0.00001292
-0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:26:05 (UTC+8)

Russian Oil Asset Reserve Price Today

The live Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROAR.

Russian Oil Asset Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,916.28, with a circulating supply of 999.94M ROAR. During the last 24 hours, ROAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00260133, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROAR moved -- in the last hour and -1.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Market Information

$ 12.92K
$ 12.92K$ 12.92K

--
----

$ 12.92K
$ 12.92K$ 12.92K

999.94M
999.94M 999.94M

999,942,018.595274
999,942,018.595274 999,942,018.595274

The current Market Cap of Russian Oil Asset Reserve is $ 12.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROAR is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999942018.595274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.92K.

Russian Oil Asset Reserve Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00260133
$ 0.00260133$ 0.00260133

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.00%

-1.86%

-1.86%

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Russian Oil Asset Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Russian Oil Asset Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Russian Oil Asset Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Russian Oil Asset Reserve to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ 0-12.34%
60 Days$ 0-19.04%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Russian Oil Asset Reserve

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Russian Oil Asset Reserve could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Russian Oil Asset Reserve will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Russian Oil Asset Reserve Price Prediction.

What is Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR)

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) is a narrative-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain using the Token-2022 standard. The project positions itself at the intersection of energy geopolitics and decentralized finance, drawing on the theme of Russian oil dominance in global energy markets. ROAR operates as a community-driven digital asset with trading activity on Meteora DAMM v2 decentralized exchange. The token has a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion units with 6 decimal places, and its mint authority has been permanently revoked, making the supply immutable. The project's official website at roargov.com provides real-time market data integration via DexScreener.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About Russian Oil Asset Reserve

How much is Russian Oil Asset Reserve worth right now?

Russian Oil Asset Reserve is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ROAR going up or down today?

ROAR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Solana Token-2022 ecosystem.

How popular is Russian Oil Asset Reserve today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ROAR.

What makes Russian Oil Asset Reserve different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Solana Token-2022 category and built on the -- network, ROAR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ROAR exists in the market?

There are 999942018.595274 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Russian Oil Asset Reserve's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0019172914073626455000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Russian Oil Asset Reserve

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:26:05 (UTC+8)

Russian Oil Asset Reserve (ROAR) Important Industry Updates

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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