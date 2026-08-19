Russell 2000 xStock Price Today

The live Russell 2000 xStock (IWMX) price today is $ 300.75, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IWMX to USD conversion rate is $ 300.75 per IWMX.

Russell 2000 xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 617,018, with a circulating supply of 2.05K IWMX. During the last 24 hours, IWMX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 799.42, while the all-time low was $ 89.07.

In short-term performance, IWMX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 245.46.

Russell 2000 xStock (IWMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 617.02K$ 617.02K $ 617.02K Volume (24H) $ 245.46$ 245.46 $ 245.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.11M$ 103.11M $ 103.11M Circulation Supply 2.05K 2.05K 2.05K Total Supply 342,857.0314825203 342,857.0314825203 342,857.0314825203

The current Market Cap of Russell 2000 xStock is $ 617.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 245.46. The circulating supply of IWMX is 2.05K, with a total supply of 342857.0314825203. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.11M.