Runnit is a fully on-chain, non-custodial casino built on Solana. No KYC, provably fair. Play games like Coinflip, Jackpot, Mines, Plinko, and Crash. Bet with speed and transparency. Use our token to earn extra rewards and win prizes. 50% of house profits are burned and returned to $RUNNIT, creating long-term value for players and holders alike. Join now for free—no deposit required—and start playing instantly with exclusive welcome rewards for new players!