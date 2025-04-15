RUNEVM Price (RUNEVM)
The live price of RUNEVM (RUNEVM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.72K USD. RUNEVM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RUNEVM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RUNEVM price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
During today, the price change of RUNEVM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RUNEVM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RUNEVM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RUNEVM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RUNEVM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RuneVM: Unlocking Liquid and Scalable Solutions to Empower the #Runestone Protocol. RuneVM is a pioneering Layer 2 protocol designed to address these challenges and enhance Bitcoin's functionality by leveraging zkSync technology and integrating with Bitcoin Runes. Unlike traditional Layer 2 solutions that primarily focus on Ethereum, RuneVM brings advanced virtual machine functionalities to Bitcoin, aiming to revolutionize the ecosystem with scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The primary objective of RuneVM is to create a seamless and efficient environment for dApps and smart contracts by leveraging native Bitcoin (BTC) as gas, thus bridging the gap between Bitcoin’s security and the advanced programmability of Layer 2 solutions. By integrating with Bitcoin Runes, RuneVM enhances liquidity and utility, providing a robust platform for various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
