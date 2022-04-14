RUGMAN ($RUG) Information

RUGMAN on Hyperliquid is a creative-first, art-first memecoin project. He is intended to be a Hero of Hyperliquid and stands for justice for crypto. In a form of comedic satire, he is the anti-rugger / inverse $rug.

BIO: Rugman is a wholesome hero living on Hyperliquid. His life’s dream is to become a successful quant, but all his friends think he’s a left curver! Join RUGMAN on his adventures as he discovers how quantitative he truly is.