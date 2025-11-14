Rugflip is a community-driven crypto initiative designed to take on one of the biggest problems in the space: scams and rugpulls. With over $11.3 billion lost to these schemes, our mission is to “flip” that total market cap and return value back to the people who deserve it. The project combines fun and meme energy with serious utility through staking rewards in Solify100 ($S100) and our groundbreaking NFT Rug Insurance program. Together, these features build a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for crypto users.