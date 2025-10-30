Rue Cat (RUECAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.62% Price Change (1D) -5.66% Price Change (7D) -20.57% Price Change (7D) -20.57%

Rue Cat (RUECAT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RUECAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RUECAT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RUECAT has changed by -0.62% over the past hour, -5.66% over 24 hours, and -20.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.92K$ 50.92K $ 50.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.92K$ 50.92K $ 50.92K Circulation Supply 572.28M 572.28M 572.28M Total Supply 572,277,613.628397 572,277,613.628397 572,277,613.628397

The current Market Cap of Rue Cat is $ 50.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUECAT is 572.28M, with a total supply of 572277613.628397. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.92K.