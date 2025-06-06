Royalty Price (ROY)
The live price of Royalty (ROY) today is 1.87 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ROY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Royalty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Royalty price change within the day is +0.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROY price information.
During today, the price change of Royalty to USD was $ +0.01802707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Royalty to USD was $ +0.6169075770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Royalty to USD was $ -0.8511841690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Royalty to USD was $ -12.484972505627453.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01802707
|+0.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6169075770
|+32.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.8511841690
|-45.51%
|90 Days
|$ -12.484972505627453
|-86.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Royalty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+0.97%
-10.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROY Token is revolutionizing the F&B industry with a global integrated mileage system. Consumers gain real income opportunities, while affiliates boost their operations and sales. Powered by blockchain for transparency, ROY aims to build a global ecosystem with 1 million stores and 1 billion members by 2030. ROY is revolutionizing the food and beverage (F&B) industry by introducing a global integrated mileage system that offers unique benefits to both consumers and affiliates. Consumers gain real income opportunities, while affiliates can enhance their operations and sales.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ROY to VND
₫49,209.05
|1 ROY to AUD
A$2.8611
|1 ROY to GBP
￡1.3651
|1 ROY to EUR
€1.6269
|1 ROY to USD
$1.87
|1 ROY to MYR
RM7.8914
|1 ROY to TRY
₺73.4349
|1 ROY to JPY
¥268.6629
|1 ROY to RUB
₽144.4575
|1 ROY to INR
₹160.5956
|1 ROY to IDR
Rp30,161.2861
|1 ROY to KRW
₩2,537.3095
|1 ROY to PHP
₱104.0655
|1 ROY to EGP
￡E.92.8268
|1 ROY to BRL
R$10.4346
|1 ROY to CAD
C$2.5432
|1 ROY to BDT
৳228.5701
|1 ROY to NGN
₦2,917.3122
|1 ROY to UAH
₴77.4928
|1 ROY to VES
Bs181.39
|1 ROY to PKR
Rs527.6392
|1 ROY to KZT
₸954.074
|1 ROY to THB
฿60.9994
|1 ROY to TWD
NT$56.0065
|1 ROY to AED
د.إ6.8629
|1 ROY to CHF
Fr1.5334
|1 ROY to HKD
HK$14.6608
|1 ROY to MAD
.د.م17.1105
|1 ROY to MXN
$35.8105