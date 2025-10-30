Rowan Coin (RWN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00184959 24H High $ 0.00185029 All Time High $ 0.364176 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) +6.89%

Rowan Coin (RWN) real-time price is $0.00184987. Over the past 24 hours, RWN traded between a low of $ 0.00184959 and a high of $ 0.00185029, showing active market volatility. RWN's all-time high price is $ 0.364176, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RWN has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +6.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rowan Coin (RWN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 360.72K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 195.00M Total Supply 545,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rowan Coin is $ 360.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RWN is 195.00M, with a total supply of 545000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.