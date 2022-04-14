Routine Coin (ROU) Tokenomics
Routine Coin (ROU) is a blockchain-based ecosystem built on the Polygon network, designed to seamlessly integrate crypto into everyday activities. The ecosystem comprises multiple functional platforms tailored for diverse, real-world use cases. Doplantrip is a travel booking platform accepting crypto payments, offering users a streamlined, global travel experience. Doroutine facilitates decentralized e-commerce, allowing users worldwide to securely buy and sell products with cryptocurrencies. Billroutine simplifies routine financial transactions by enabling users to pay utility bills, mobile recharges, and more via cryptocurrency. RTCBIT provides a centralized cryptocurrency exchange for convenient and secure trading, while RoutineSwap is a decentralized exchange facilitating secure crypto swaps. Additionally, Roupay delivers a crypto wallet integrated with prepaid card services, bridging the gap between crypto assets and fiat spending seamlessly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Routine Coin (ROU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
