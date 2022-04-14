Routine Coin (ROU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Routine Coin (ROU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Routine Coin (ROU) Information Routine Coin (ROU) is a blockchain-based ecosystem built on the Polygon network, designed to seamlessly integrate crypto into everyday activities. The ecosystem comprises multiple functional platforms tailored for diverse, real-world use cases. Doplantrip is a travel booking platform accepting crypto payments, offering users a streamlined, global travel experience. Doroutine facilitates decentralized e-commerce, allowing users worldwide to securely buy and sell products with cryptocurrencies. Billroutine simplifies routine financial transactions by enabling users to pay utility bills, mobile recharges, and more via cryptocurrency. RTCBIT provides a centralized cryptocurrency exchange for convenient and secure trading, while RoutineSwap is a decentralized exchange facilitating secure crypto swaps. Additionally, Roupay delivers a crypto wallet integrated with prepaid card services, bridging the gap between crypto assets and fiat spending seamlessly. Official Website: https://routinecoin.info Whitepaper: https://github.com/Routinecoin/RoutineCoin-Whitepaper Buy ROU Now!

Routine Coin (ROU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Routine Coin (ROU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.31K $ 39.31K $ 39.31K Total Supply: $ 313.64M $ 313.64M $ 313.64M Circulating Supply: $ 313.64M $ 313.64M $ 313.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.31K $ 39.31K $ 39.31K All-Time High: $ 0.00320169 $ 0.00320169 $ 0.00320169 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012535 $ 0.00012535 $ 0.00012535 Learn more about Routine Coin (ROU) price

Routine Coin (ROU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Routine Coin (ROU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROU's tokenomics, explore ROU token's live price!

ROU Price Prediction Want to know where ROU might be heading? Our ROU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ROU token's Price Prediction now!

