Router Protocol Price Today

The live Router Protocol (ROUTE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTE.

Router Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,994, with a circulating supply of 678.74M ROUTE. During the last 24 hours, ROUTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTE moved -0.20% in the last hour and -2.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.99K$ 55.99K $ 55.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.02K$ 81.02K $ 81.02K Circulation Supply 678.74M 678.74M 678.74M Total Supply 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008

The current Market Cap of Router Protocol is $ 55.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROUTE is 678.74M, with a total supply of 982072351.3008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.02K.