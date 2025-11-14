roule token (ROUL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into roule token (ROUL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

roule token (ROUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for roule token (ROUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 248.39K $ 248.39K $ 248.39K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 72.33M $ 72.33M $ 72.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 343.43K $ 343.43K $ 343.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00858746 $ 0.00858746 $ 0.00858746 All-Time Low: $ 0.00109265 $ 0.00109265 $ 0.00109265 Current Price: $ 0.00343428 $ 0.00343428 $ 0.00343428

roule token (ROUL) Information Roule Token (ROUL) is a BEP-20 token built on BNB Smart Chain with the mission to make cryptocurrency education accessible and engaging for everyone. The project combines utility and storytelling: through daily episodes shared on social media, its mascot "ROULE" – a crypto superhero – teaches users about blockchain, trading, security, and market practices in a fun and simplified way. Beyond its educational role, ROUL integrates utility through training payments, staking opportunities, DAO governance, and community-driven initiatives. Official Website: https://www.cryptoroule.com/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/cryptoroule/White-Paper-ROUL/blob/main/White%20Paper%20ROUL%20EN.pdf

roule token (ROUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of roule token (ROUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

