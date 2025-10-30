roule token (ROUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00396184 24H High $ 0.00405558 All Time High $ 0.00858746 Lowest Price $ 0.00109265 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +1.09% Price Change (7D) +3.56%

roule token (ROUL) real-time price is $0.00405137. Over the past 24 hours, ROUL traded between a low of $ 0.00396184 and a high of $ 0.00405558, showing active market volatility. ROUL's all-time high price is $ 0.00858746, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00109265.

In terms of short-term performance, ROUL has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.09% over 24 hours, and +3.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

roule token (ROUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.02K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 405.14K Circulation Supply 72.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of roule token is $ 293.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROUL is 72.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 405.14K.