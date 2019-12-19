Discover key insights into Rough Love Potion (RLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Rough Love Potion (RLP) Information

Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is the first Smooth Love Potion ($SLP) derivative and memecoin from the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

Small Love Potion ($SLP) breeding mechanics/mint, December 19th, 2019. $SLP name change to “Smooth Love Potion” and migration to Ronin Network, April 21st, 2021. Rough Love Potion ($RLP) mint on Ethereum, May 5th, 2021. $RLP migration to Ronin Network, January 21st, 2025.

20% of the $RLP supply was sent to the Axie Infinity Community Treasury.

*Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is a memecoin and has no official affiliation with Smooth Love Potion ($SLP), Axie Infinity or Sky Mavis.