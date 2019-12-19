Rough Love Potion (RLP) Tokenomics
Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is the first Smooth Love Potion ($SLP) derivative and memecoin from the Axie Infinity ecosystem.
Small Love Potion ($SLP) breeding mechanics/mint, December 19th, 2019. $SLP name change to “Smooth Love Potion” and migration to Ronin Network, April 21st, 2021. Rough Love Potion ($RLP) mint on Ethereum, May 5th, 2021. $RLP migration to Ronin Network, January 21st, 2025.
20% of the $RLP supply was sent to the Axie Infinity Community Treasury.
*Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is a memecoin and has no official affiliation with Smooth Love Potion ($SLP), Axie Infinity or Sky Mavis.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rough Love Potion (RLP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RLP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RLP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.