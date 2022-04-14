Rosscoin (ROSSCOIN) Tokenomics
RossCoin is a movement dedicated to amplifying Ross Ulbricht’s voice to further his ideals of freedom, decentralization and privacy. RossCoin's initial endeavor is the first cross-framework, multi-environment, self-evolving AI swarm. RossCoin was established to pay tribute to Ross Ulbricht, a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency world and a strong proponent of privacy, decentralization, and personal freedom. As the creator of Silk Road, Ross significantly influenced the development of the early cryptocurrency movement.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROSSCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROSSCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
