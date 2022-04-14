Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ropirito (ROPIRITO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Information ROPIRITO is the token representing the @ropAIrito AI AGENT bot developed by @ropirito on Twitter/X. It is a project showcasing diverse multi-agent AI capabilities across social media platforms with continuous upgrades. Ropirito is the name of the dev building out the AI agent hive mind lead by @ropAIrito_bot based off the Eliza framework (https://github.com/ai16z/eliza). He’s a core dev for the Eliza framework over at ai16z, centience bot $CENTS (https://x.com/centienceiosol), an AI agent built by Somewhere Systems & TeeHee he built jointly by Teleport (a Flashbots [X] project) & Nous Research. Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/CtaVq7fp5xwYFenGQypqdK97LJhTD72GgRsY8e4Npump Buy ROPIRITO Now!

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ropirito (ROPIRITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56.54K $ 56.54K $ 56.54K Total Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M Circulating Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.54K $ 56.54K $ 56.54K All-Time High: $ 0.02334535 $ 0.02334535 $ 0.02334535 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ropirito (ROPIRITO) price

Ropirito (ROPIRITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ropirito (ROPIRITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROPIRITO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROPIRITO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROPIRITO's tokenomics, explore ROPIRITO token's live price!

