ROND (ROND) Tokenomics
ROND (ROND) Information
The ROND Coin is Genso's in-game currency. ROND is used throughout the Genso Metaverse and is the basis of it's economy. What can ROND be used for? Use ROND to/as: Purchase items and merchandise at the mall. Admission to museums and other exhibits inside the Metaverse. Admission to concerts, events, and other events held inside the Metaverse. Purchase items, base weapons, and protective equipment inside the Metaverse. Join exclusive/special modes only available under certain conditions. Upgrade base equipment. Warp between zones inside the LAND to save time. Admission to enter UGC (User Generated) maps. Challenger fees to take on a new quest. Admission to physical Genso events.
ROND (ROND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ROND (ROND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ROND (ROND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ROND (ROND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROND's tokenomics, explore ROND token's live price!
ROND Price Prediction
Want to know where ROND might be heading? Our ROND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.