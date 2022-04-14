ROND (ROND) Information

The ROND Coin is Genso's in-game currency. ROND is used throughout the Genso Metaverse and is the basis of it's economy. What can ROND be used for? Use ROND to/as: Purchase items and merchandise at the mall. Admission to museums and other exhibits inside the Metaverse. Admission to concerts, events, and other events held inside the Metaverse. Purchase items, base weapons, and protective equipment inside the Metaverse. Join exclusive/special modes only available under certain conditions. Upgrade base equipment. Warp between zones inside the LAND to save time. Admission to enter UGC (User Generated) maps. Challenger fees to take on a new quest. Admission to physical Genso events.