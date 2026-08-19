ROME Stablecoin Price Today

The live ROME Stablecoin (ROME) price today is $ 1.003, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROME to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per ROME.

ROME Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,198,618, with a circulating supply of 1.20M ROME. During the last 24 hours, ROME traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.569602.

In short-term performance, ROME moved -0.31% in the last hour and -5.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.12.

ROME Stablecoin (ROME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) $ 26.12$ 26.12 $ 26.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20T$ 1.20T $ 1.20T Circulation Supply 1.20M 1.20M 1.20M Total Supply 403,725.094899 403,725.094899 403,725.094899

The current Market Cap of ROME Stablecoin is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.12. The circulating supply of ROME is 1.20M, with a total supply of 403725.094899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20T.