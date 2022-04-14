ROLL (ROLL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ROLL (ROLL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ROLL (ROLL) Information Farmroll is a gamified crypto engagement platform that enables projects and communities to launch interactive campaigns, reward users for completing tasks, and deploy AI agents that automate social interactions, content creation, and blockchain-based activities, enhancing engagement through task-based incentives and AI-powered automation. Our mission is to onboard the world to cryptocurrency by creating a seamless, AI-enhanced engagement platform for projects and communities. By integrating gamification and intelligent automation, Farmroll aims to make cryptocurrency accessible, inclusive, and rewarding for all participants. Official Website: https://farmroll.io/ Buy ROLL Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 567.20M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.29M
All-Time High: $ 0.0043314
All-Time Low: $ 0.00129105
Current Price: $ 0.00228679

ROLL (ROLL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ROLL (ROLL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROLL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROLL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROLL's tokenomics, explore ROLL token's live price!

