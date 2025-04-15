Rocky the dog Price (ROCKY)
The live price of Rocky the dog (ROCKY) today is 0.00008037 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.49K USD. ROCKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rocky the dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rocky the dog price change within the day is -1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Rocky the dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rocky the dog to USD was $ +0.0000045826.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rocky the dog to USD was $ -0.0000324583.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rocky the dog to USD was $ -0.00008075338481565294.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000045826
|+5.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000324583
|-40.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00008075338481565294
|-50.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rocky the dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-1.20%
+17.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to 🦴Rocky, a cryptocurrency project named after Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal's dog, Rocky. Created to respond to the growing demand for dog-themed narratives in the crypto space, Rocky pays homage to Raj and his dog while contributing value to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a transparent tokenomics structure, $ROCKY ensures security and decentralization. The project's commitment to transparency is reinforced by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. The Solana blockchain provides efficiency and low transaction fees, offering a seamless user experience. $ROCKY has cultivated a vibrant community that engages in discussions, meme contests, and charitable initiatives, allocating a portion of proceeds to support animal shelters and rescue organizations. Beyond its meme aspect, $ROCKY offers utility through NFTs, allowing token holders to access exclusive drops and limited edition merchandise. Future plans include listing on Centralized Exchanges, and details about the whitepaper and roadmap will be announced soon. Join the $ROCKY community on Telegram for more information and updates.
