ROCK DAO Price Today

The live ROCK DAO (ROCK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROCK.

ROCK DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,737,806, with a circulating supply of 5.37B ROCK. During the last 24 hours, ROCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00199867, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROCK moved -0.01% in the last hour and -25.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 440.72K.

ROCK DAO (ROCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.74M$ 1.74M $ 1.74M Volume (24H) $ 440.72K$ 440.72K $ 440.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.74M$ 1.74M $ 1.74M Circulation Supply 5.37B 5.37B 5.37B Total Supply 5,368,779,478.58 5,368,779,478.58 5,368,779,478.58

The current Market Cap of ROCK DAO is $ 1.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 440.72K. The circulating supply of ROCK is 5.37B, with a total supply of 5368779478.58. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.74M.