Robotexon (ROX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00405874 $ 0.00405874 $ 0.00405874 24H Low $ 0.00456849 $ 0.00456849 $ 0.00456849 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00405874$ 0.00405874 $ 0.00405874 24H High $ 0.00456849$ 0.00456849 $ 0.00456849 All Time High $ 0.03880303$ 0.03880303 $ 0.03880303 Lowest Price $ 0.00291126$ 0.00291126 $ 0.00291126 Price Change (1H) -0.62% Price Change (1D) +4.55% Price Change (7D) +47.23% Price Change (7D) +47.23%

Robotexon (ROX) real-time price is $0.00435805. Over the past 24 hours, ROX traded between a low of $ 0.00405874 and a high of $ 0.00456849, showing active market volatility. ROX's all-time high price is $ 0.03880303, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291126.

In terms of short-term performance, ROX has changed by -0.62% over the past hour, +4.55% over 24 hours, and +47.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Robotexon (ROX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 305.00K$ 305.00K $ 305.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 435.72K$ 435.72K $ 435.72K Circulation Supply 70.00M 70.00M 70.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Robotexon is $ 305.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROX is 70.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 435.72K.