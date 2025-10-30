Robora (RBR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02299426 24H High $ 0.03099267 All Time High $ 0.210107 Lowest Price $ 0.01295042 Price Change (1H) -0.53% Price Change (1D) +24.98% Price Change (7D) +17.40%

Robora (RBR) real-time price is $0.02894583. Over the past 24 hours, RBR traded between a low of $ 0.02299426 and a high of $ 0.03099267, showing active market volatility. RBR's all-time high price is $ 0.210107, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01295042.

In terms of short-term performance, RBR has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, +24.98% over 24 hours, and +17.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Robora (RBR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.97M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.90M Circulation Supply 68.01M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Robora is $ 1.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RBR is 68.01M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.90M.