robn Price Today

The live robn (ROBN) price today is $ 0, with a 16.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROBN.

robn currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,824, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ROBN. During the last 24 hours, ROBN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROBN moved +0.00% in the last hour and -56.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

robn (ROBN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.82K$ 21.82K $ 21.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.82K$ 21.82K $ 21.82K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of robn is $ 21.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROBN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.82K.