ROAI Scalper Price Today

The live ROAI Scalper (ROAI) price today is $ 0.01037417, with a 3.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01037417 per ROAI.

ROAI Scalper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 985,339, with a circulating supply of 95.00M ROAI. During the last 24 hours, ROAI traded between $ 0.0100416 (low) and $ 0.0103999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01432581, while the all-time low was $ 0.0026674.

In short-term performance, ROAI moved -0.02% in the last hour and -2.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09K.

ROAI Scalper (ROAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 985.34K$ 985.34K $ 985.34K Volume (24H) $ 1.09K$ 1.09K $ 1.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 95.00M 95.00M 95.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROAI Scalper is $ 985.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09K. The circulating supply of ROAI is 95.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.04M.