Roadmap Coin (RDMP) Information
$RDMP - Roadmap coin is a memecoin on Solana based on crypto’s over-inflated promises and speculative absurdity. We’re looking to reach $1B market cap and onboard 10 billion new users by Q3 2025 via our empty promise protocol. Buy Now. We may pivot later. Roadmap Coin ($RDMP), a meme-based cryptocurrency with a focus on community engagement and holder rewards. Launched with a playful narrative, it claims to have achieved multiple "roadmap milestones" in a short period, emphasizing rapid progress compared to other crypto projects. The account actively posts about $RDMP’s integration with platforms like @phantom wallet and @boopdotfun , where holders can earn $SOL rewards. It also highlights listings on exchanges like MEXC and Moontok, boasting a market cap of over $2.5 million and liquidity of $160,616 as of June 17, 2025. @roadmapcoin ’s tone is bold and humorous, with posts like equating 1 $BTC to 1 $RDMP, aiming to capture attention in the volatile meme coin space. The account leverages social media hype, with AI-driven summaries and whale alerts from users like @Liwaysunv and @DhianRendy , projecting ambitious goals such as reaching a $1 billion valuation by Q3 2025. While it fosters a sense of community and excitement, the lack of detailed technical information raises questions about long-term viability, typical of meme coins. Followers are encouraged to hold $RDMP for passive rewards, aligning with its community-driven ethos.
Roadmap Coin (RDMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Roadmap Coin (RDMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RDMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RDMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
