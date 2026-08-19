RNT Price Today

The live RNT (RNT) price today is $ 0.00115944, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00115944 per RNT.

RNT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,138,159, with a circulating supply of 981.77M RNT. During the last 24 hours, RNT traded between $ 0.00112309 (low) and $ 0.00119221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091875, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RNT moved -0.16% in the last hour and +9.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.90K.

RNT (RNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) $ 4.90K$ 4.90K $ 4.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.16M$ 1.16M $ 1.16M Circulation Supply 981.77M 981.77M 981.77M Total Supply 999,362,595.729475 999,362,595.729475 999,362,595.729475

The current Market Cap of RNT is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.90K. The circulating supply of RNT is 981.77M, with a total supply of 999362595.729475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.16M.