Rizz (RIZZ) Information

$RIZZ I Charm and attract with effortless magnetism.

RIZZ represents the ability to charm and attract with extensive magnetism. RIZZ is tokenized charisma and attractiveness.

Rizz is a community driven project on the ethereum blockchain. Rizz is short for charisma and this project has plenty of it. Do you even have $rizz?

Holders have grow by 50% since the CTO, same for our followers on X, market cap has also improved and content is being delivered, we’ve recently updated all our socials with the rebranding causing this increase. Roadmap is to growth the community and make the best and most memorable content to generate mass adaption