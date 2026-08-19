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The live Rivalz Network price today is 0 USD.RIZ market cap is 218,035 USD. Track real-time RIZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Rivalz Network price today is 0 USD.RIZ market cap is 218,035 USD. Track real-time RIZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Rivalz Network Logo

Rivalz Network Price (RIZ)

Unlisted

1 RIZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00004299
$0.00004299$0.00004299
-0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rivalz Network (RIZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:16:39 (UTC+8)

Rivalz Network Price Today

The live Rivalz Network (RIZ) price today is $ 0, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RIZ.

Rivalz Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 218,035, with a circulating supply of 4.99B RIZ. During the last 24 hours, RIZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0111699, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIZ moved -3.05% in the last hour and -20.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rivalz Network (RIZ) Market Information

$ 218.04K
$ 218.04K$ 218.04K

--
----

$ 218.04K
$ 218.04K$ 218.04K

4.99B
4.99B 4.99B

4,989,887,900.0
4,989,887,900.0 4,989,887,900.0

The current Market Cap of Rivalz Network is $ 218.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIZ is 4.99B, with a total supply of 4989887900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 218.04K.

Rivalz Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0111699
$ 0.0111699$ 0.0111699

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-3.05%

+1.31%

-20.24%

-20.24%

Rivalz Network (RIZ) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rivalz Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rivalz Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rivalz Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rivalz Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.31%
30 Days$ 0-15.11%
60 Days$ 0-68.36%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Rivalz Network

Rivalz Network (RIZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rivalz Network (RIZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rivalz Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rivalz Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rivalz Network Price Prediction.

What is Rivalz Network (RIZ)

Rivalz Network is building infrastructure designed to connect AI services and agents to various real-world resources. This infrastructure addresses a key challenge in the rapidly growing AI sector: limited access to digital assets, human interactions, and decentralized physical networks. By simplifying these connections, Rivalz Network aims to enhance the capabilities of AI agents in the broader AI economy.

Core components of the Rivalz infrastructure:

ROME – Swarm Protocol ROME is a tokenized swarm protocol focused on orchestrating AI agents backed by real-world resources, enabling large-scale coordination and deployment.

OCY DePIN – Data Module OCY DePIN is an AI-native data layer built on a decentralized, peer-to-peer node network. It provides secure data processing, storage, and retrieval for AI-driven applications.

ADCS – Connectivity Module ADCS functions as an AI oracle, allowing decentralized applications to request AI, data, and agentic responses in a verifiable manner.

NOSTRINGS – Identity Module NOSTRINGS is designed to handle identity and resource mapping. It enables users to create AI agents and define the digital or physical resources—such as assets, personal data, or human labor—those agents can access.

VORD – Application Module VORD serves as an AI and Web3 platform for building and publishing AI applications. It supports both no-code and developer-focused workflows, offering fast publishing, monetization opportunities, and integration of custom SDKs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rivalz Network (RIZ) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArbitrum EcosystemArtificial Intelligence (AI)

About Rivalz Network

What is Rivalz Network's current price?

Rivalz Network trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 1.30% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of RIZ?

With a market cap of £160701.11520042225000, RIZ is ranked #4110 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Rivalz Network generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of RIZ?

There are 4989887900.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Rivalz Network fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Rivalz Network compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.008232693772454865000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence RIZ?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Oracle,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does RIZ behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rivalz Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:16:39 (UTC+8)

Rivalz Network (RIZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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