RIV Coin Price Today

The live RIV Coin (RIV) price today is $ 0.00342511, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00342511 per RIV.

RIV Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,296,156, with a circulating supply of 2.13B RIV. During the last 24 hours, RIV traded between $ 0.00333466 (low) and $ 0.0034995 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04727658, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIV moved -0.18% in the last hour and +8.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 381.45K.

RIV Coin (RIV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.30M$ 7.30M $ 7.30M Volume (24H) $ 381.45K$ 381.45K $ 381.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.82M$ 30.82M $ 30.82M Circulation Supply 2.13B 2.13B 2.13B Total Supply 8,999,998,295.86702 8,999,998,295.86702 8,999,998,295.86702

The current Market Cap of RIV Coin is $ 7.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 381.45K. The circulating supply of RIV is 2.13B, with a total supply of 8999998295.86702. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.82M.