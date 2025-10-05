Rita Elite Order (RITA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00059855 24H High $ 0.00063855 All Time High $ 0.01035089 Lowest Price $ 0.00009955 Price Change (1H) +0.25% Price Change (1D) +0.25% Price Change (7D) +0.22%

Rita Elite Order (RITA) real-time price is $0.00062321. Over the past 24 hours, RITA traded between a low of $ 0.00059855 and a high of $ 0.00063855, showing active market volatility. RITA's all-time high price is $ 0.01035089, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009955.

In terms of short-term performance, RITA has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, +0.25% over 24 hours, and +0.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rita Elite Order (RITA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.30K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.30K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rita Elite Order is $ 62.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RITA is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.30K.