Discover key insights into Riser (RIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Riser (RIS) Information

A virtual world connecting the crypto economy to business, shopping, sports, gaming and entertainment.

Riser ($RIS) is the lifeblood of Metarise, forming the currency for all in-experience purchases from our upcoming marketplace, to event tickets of all occasions happening inside Metarise city.

Use cases Acting as the official currency of Metarise city, $RIS has multiple use cases within the Metarise ecosystem. $RIS will be utilized for the following purposes:

Purchase of Metarise city land plots

Rental of Metarise city land plots

Usage inside Metarise space

Purchase of in-world items inside the Metarise marketplace

Purchase of tickets for in-world exhibitions, concerts and other events happening in Metarise city

The currency for an all encompassing marketplace for:

Purchasing/selling goods/items

Purchasing/selling services

Fundraising

Charitable activities