RIPS Price Today

The live RIPS (RIPS) price today is $ 0, with a 8.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RIPS.

RIPS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 47,866, with a circulating supply of 43.84B RIPS. During the last 24 hours, RIPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,461,295,072,855, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIPS moved -0.14% in the last hour and -9.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RIPS (RIPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.87K$ 47.87K $ 47.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.42K$ 76.42K $ 76.42K Circulation Supply 43.84B 43.84B 43.84B Total Supply 70,000,000,000.0 70,000,000,000.0 70,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RIPS is $ 47.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIPS is 43.84B, with a total supply of 70000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.42K.