What is RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE)

RIZZLE is a memecoin built on the XRPL. It’s a playful twist on “Ripple,” where the “p”s are replaced with “z”s—adding “Rizz” to Ripple. Rizz is a popular slang term for charisma, especially among Generation Z. While RIZZLE is primarily a memecoin with a strong focus on community building, it also offers various trading bots and is developing an AI agent that will soon be able to speak in Spaces on X. By leveraging the cultural relevance of “Rizz,” one of the most widely used slang terms among Gen Z, RIZZLE aims to expand beyond the existing XRPL user base and onboard a new wave of users. RIZZLE is a memecoin built on the XRPL. It’s a playful twist on “Ripple,” where the “p”s are replaced with “z”s—adding “Rizz” to Ripple. Rizz is a popular slang term for charisma, especially among Generation Z. While RIZZLE is primarily a memecoin with a strong focus on community building, it also offers various trading bots and is developing an AI agent that will soon be able to speak in Spaces on X. By leveraging the cultural relevance of “Rizz,” one of the most widely used slang terms among Gen Z, RIZZLE aims to expand beyond the existing XRPL user base and onboard a new wave of users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Resource Official Website

RIPPLE WITH RIZZ Price Prediction (USD)

How much will RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for RIPPLE WITH RIZZ.

Check the RIPPLE WITH RIZZ price prediction now!

RIZZLE to Local Currencies

RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIZZLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) How much is RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) worth today? The live RIZZLE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RIZZLE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of RIZZLE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ? The market cap for RIZZLE is $ 27.52K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RIZZLE? The circulating supply of RIZZLE is 989.87M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RIZZLE? RIZZLE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RIZZLE? RIZZLE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of RIZZLE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RIZZLE is -- USD . Will RIZZLE go higher this year? RIZZLE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RIZZLE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) Important Industry Updates