Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.7 $ 1.7 $ 1.7 24H Low $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 24H High 24H Low $ 1.7$ 1.7 $ 1.7 24H High $ 2.3$ 2.3 $ 2.3 All Time High $ 42.92$ 42.92 $ 42.92 Lowest Price $ 1.7$ 1.7 $ 1.7 Price Change (1H) -1.29% Price Change (1D) -15.04% Price Change (7D) -15.07% Price Change (7D) -15.07%

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) real-time price is $1.7. Over the past 24 hours, RIPE traded between a low of $ 1.7 and a high of $ 2.3, showing active market volatility. RIPE's all-time high price is $ 42.92, while its all-time low price is $ 1.7.

In terms of short-term performance, RIPE has changed by -1.29% over the past hour, -15.04% over 24 hours, and -15.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.70B$ 1.70B $ 1.70B Circulation Supply 1.19M 1.19M 1.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIPE is 1.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70B.