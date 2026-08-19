Rip Cars Price Today

The live Rip Cars (CARS) price today is $ 0.051166, with a 5.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current CARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.051166 per CARS.

Rip Cars currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 660,032, with a circulating supply of 12.90M CARS. During the last 24 hours, CARS traded between $ 0.04733436 (low) and $ 0.051312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064229, while the all-time low was $ 0.0394793.

In short-term performance, CARS moved -0.28% in the last hour and -9.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.29K.

Rip Cars (CARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 660.03K$ 660.03K $ 660.03K Volume (24H) $ 5.29K$ 5.29K $ 5.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 25,799,785.313956 25,799,785.313956 25,799,785.313956

The current Market Cap of Rip Cars is $ 660.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.29K. The circulating supply of CARS is 12.90M, with a total supply of 25799785.313956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.32M.